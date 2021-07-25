inter-milan-tell-chelsea-their-price-for-the-signing-of-romelu-lukaku-and-it-is-massive

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku could be on his way to Premier League side Chelsea if they Blues meet transfer target of Inter

Chelsea chiefs are aware how tough the defense of their Champions League title will be this term and they need a new striker

Having played for Everton and Manchester United in the Premier League, Romelu Lukaku is not a stranger in England

Chelsea who are the reigning European champions have reportedly been told by Inter Milan to pay massive £100m for them to have the signature of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues are in the market for a new striker this summer and they have identified Romelu Lukaku as their choice having played in the Premier League before moving to Italy.

Thomas Tuchel and his chiefs at Stamford Bridge are also interested in the signing of Erling Haaland, but having sold Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, Dortmund will want to stick with the Norwegian.

Romelu Lukaku in action for Inter Milan.

Photo by Nicolò Campo

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea are hoping that a deal for the Belgium international would be more feasible given Inter’s need to balance their finances before the transfer window ends.

According to the report on Sportsbible and Metro, Chelsea would need to submit an offer of at least €120m (£102.5m) in order to tempt Inter into agreeing to a sale.

Earlier, . had reported how Romelu Lukaku was in tears during Inter Milan’s trophy celebrations and the striker has revealed that he fulfilled the wishes he gave to his grandparents.

The Belgian striker played a big role in helping the Nerazzurri dethrone Juventus as Italian champions in the last nine years.

It is the 28-year-old’s second season at the San Siro and his has made a massive impact since he joined the Serie A club from Man United.

Lukaku is second on the list of topscorers in the Italian topflight division with 24 goals and took his tally in all competitions to 30.

Chelsea and man City have been linked with the Belgium international since he rediscovered his form and reports claim the forward is worth £100million.

Also, . reported how remarkable performance by Belgian international Romelu Lukaku has seen the former Manchester United striker surpass the goals record of legendary Brazilian star Ronaldo at Italian club Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old who left Old Trafford for Inter in 2019 for £73million has been in blistering form scoring goals with ease in the Serie A.

Source: .