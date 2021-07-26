inter-milan-takes-final-decision-on-selling-lukaku-to-chelsea

Inter Milan have finally decided not to sell their striker, Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea this summer.

Lukaku has been heavily linked with a transfer move to Chelsea.

Chelsea are in the market for a new striker and have identified Dortmund forward, Erling Haaland, as their top target, while Lukaku is also on their shortlist.

But Inter Milan CEO, Beppe Marotta, has now ruled out any possibility of Lukaku leaving San Siro for Chelsea this summer, adding that the Belgium international is not for sale.

When asked if Inter can rule out Lukaku’s departure amid interest from Chelsea, Marotta told Sport Mediaset: “From our side, we can yes absolutely, Lukaku is not for sale.

Inter Milan set price tag for Lukaku amid interest from Chelsea, others

“Lukaku is an important piece on the chessboard available to Simone Inzaghi [Inter manager].”

Meanwhile, Lukaku has returned to pre-season training with Inter Milan and has already declared that he will stay with the Serie A champions.

“Yes, I am staying,” the 28-year-old told VTM before the start of Euro 2020.

Lukaku joined Inter Milan for £74m in 2019 from Manchester United.