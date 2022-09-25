Home SPORTS Inter make new offer to beat Juventus in Gleison Bremer race
SPORTS

Inter make new offer to beat Juventus in Gleison Bremer race

by News
0 views
Inter make new offer to beat Juventus in Gleison Bremer race

With the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich practically done, Juventus are seeking a proper replacement for the Dutch defender, and they’ve reportedly identified one in Gleison Bremer, who has already confirmed his intention to leave Torino this summer despite two years still remaining on his contract.

However, the Old Lady face strong competition from Inter Milan for the services of the 25-year-old, and according to Sky in Italy, the Nerazzurri have made a new offer to gain a stronger foothold in the race. The offer in question is believed to consist of €3src million, along with the services of 19-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei, whom they value at €7.5m and want a buyback clause inserted into the deal.

Torino are currently pondering this proposal and are expected to give an answer quite soon, but Juventus are expected to make a counteroffer for Bremer later today (Tuesday), potentially worth €4srcm.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Laporta claims Barcelona saw off Chelsea and PSG...

Haller ´very moved´ by support as Dortmund striker...

Tottenham move is a dream fulfilled for new...

Kahn hails easily convinced De Ligt as Bayern...

Goretzka to miss Bayern´s pre-season tour to US...

Jorginho labels Koulibaly a ´real leader´ as Chelsea...

Inter Miami target Messi as Beckham´s side look...

Guardiola rubbishes Neymar links: ´Man City bought 150...

How can Barcelona Challenge Real Madrid for the...

Prediction: Internacional vs Sao Paulo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.