Inter make new offer to beat Juventus in Gleison Bremer race

With the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich practically done, Juventus are seeking a proper replacement for the Dutch defender, and they’ve reportedly identified one in Gleison Bremer, who has already confirmed his intention to leave Torino this summer despite two years still remaining on his contract.

However, the Old Lady face strong competition from Inter Milan for the services of the 25-year-old, and according to Sky in Italy, the Nerazzurri have made a new offer to gain a stronger foothold in the race. The offer in question is believed to consist of €3src million, along with the services of 19-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei, whom they value at €7.5m and want a buyback clause inserted into the deal.

Torino are currently pondering this proposal and are expected to give an answer quite soon, but Juventus are expected to make a counteroffer for Bremer later today (Tuesday), potentially worth €4srcm.