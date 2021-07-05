Intel’s next-gen Sapphire Rapids for consumers teased + W790 chipset – TweakTown

We’ve been hearing more and more about Intel’s new Sapphire Rapids platform, which was destined for beyond the consumer markets — but not anymore, according to the latest rumors.

VIEW GALLERY – 3 IMAGES

VideoCardz is reporting that Intel’s new Sapphire Rapids HEDT platform will be succeeding Cascade Lake on the Glacial Falls platform, with the new Sapphire Rapids HEDT platform dropping somewhere in late 2022. But the more interesting fact here is that Intel is dumping the “X” chipset codenames with the new “W” series chipset.

Intel could launch its next-gen Sapphire Rapids HEDT platform for consumers alongside the release of the Raptor Lake CPU family, which will be dropping in the second half of 2022. The new W790 chipset could be a monster, but we’re going to have to wait and see how that goes in at least 12 months from now.

Read more : Intel confirms Sapphire Rapids CPUs will use HBM, drops in late 2022

Read more : Intel’s new Sapphire Rapids CPU: PCIe 5.0 tech, 64GB of HBM2e memory

Read more: Intel LGA4677-X socket teased, next-gen Sapphire Rapids CPU spotted

AMD isn’t sitting down in that time either, with their next-gen “Chagal” codenamed Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series of CPUs which will be continuing to kick Intel ass right into 2022 and into 2023 and beyond. We’ll have to wait and see how things go as we’ll be transitioning to DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 in that time.

Exciting times for HEDT is an understatement, the next few years are going to be a constant state of excitement for enthusiasts.