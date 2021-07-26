Intel Rocket Lake Xeon E-2300 CPU Lineup Specs Detailed, Xeon E-2388G Flagship With 8 Cores & 5.10 GHz Clocks – Wccftech

Intel’s Rocket Lake Xeon E-2300 CPU lineup which will be part of the entry-level Tatlow platform has leaked out. The lineup is aimed at valued-based servers for SMB, embedded applications, tier 2 and 3 CSPs, and enterprise markets.

Intel Xeon E-2300 Desktop CPU Lineup Leaks Out – Rocket Lake Chips With Up To 8 Cores, 5.1 GHz Clocks & 95W TDPs

The Intel Xeon E-2300 lineup is based around the Tatlow platform which replaces the older Juniper Pass platform. The main difference between the two is the socket type which has been updated to LGA 1200 on Tatlow to support the brand new processors whereas the Juniper Pass platform only supports older LGA 1151 chips. The Tatlow platform also offers increased DDR4 speeds, more SATA ports, increased M.2 slots, and Gen 4 capabilities. These CPUs aren’t a replacement for the existing Xeon E-1300 lineup which is supported on the W480 mainstream workstation platform.

As for the CPU lineup, the Intel Xeon E-2300 stack is composed of 10 chips which are based on the 14nm Cypress Cove architecture, the same one featured on the 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs. These chips are segmented into two SKU stacks, one with integrated graphics and the other without. Intel seems to be offering 8 core, 6 core, & also 4 core SKUs within its lineup. The 4 core parts have been missing from the standard Core & Xeon Rocket Lake consumer platforms and this is the first time I have seen them listed. Intel did launch quad-core SKUs for the LGA 1200 socket but they were built on the older 14nm Skylake architecture (Comet Lake Refresh).

So coming to the lineup, first up, we have the flagship Intel Xeon E-2388G which features 8 cores, 16 threads, 16 MB of L3 cache. The chip has a base clock of 3.20 GHz and a boost clock of 5.10 GHz (single-core). The chip has a base TDP of 95W which should pull over 200 Watts at the PL2 ratings. The Intel Xeon E-2386G is the fastest 6 core and 12 thread chip in the stack that features 12 MB of L3 cache, a base clock of 3.50 GHz, a boost clock of 5.10 GHz, and a TDP of 95W.

The fastest quad-core is the Xeon E-2374G which features 4 cores and 8 threads. The chip offers 8 MB of L3 cache, a base clock of 3.70 GHz, a boost clock of 5.00 GHz at an 80W (PL1) TDP.

The chips mentioned above feature the ‘G’ moniker and that’s for integrated graphics support. The Xeon E-2300 lineup rocks the Intel Iris UHD 750/730 graphics chip. As for the remaining SKUs, they are listed in the table below:

Intel Rocket Lake Xeon E-2300 ‘Tatlow’ Workstation CPUs

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache TDP Graphics Support Xeon E-2388G 8/16 3.20 GHz 5.10 GHz 16 MB 95W Yes (Iris Xe) Xeon E-2378G 8/16 2.80 GHz 5.10 GHz 16 MB 80W Yes (Iris Xe) Xeon E-2378 8/16 2.60 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB 65W N/A Xeon E-2386G 6/12 3.50 GHz 5.10 GHz 12 MB 95W Yes (Iris Xe) Xeon E-2356G 6/12 3.20 GHz 5.00 GHz 12 MB 80W Yes (Iris Xe) Xeon E-2336 6/12 2.90 GHz 4.80 GHz 12 MB 65W N/A Xeon E-2374G 4/8 3.70 GHz 5.00 GHz 8 MB 80W Yes (Iris Xe) Xeon E-2334 4/8 3.40 GHz 4.80 GHz 8 MB 65W N/A Xeon E-2324G 4/4 3.10 GHz 4.60 GHz 8 MB 65W Yes (Iris Xe) Xeon E-2314 4/4 2.80 GHz 4.50 GHz 8 MB 65W N/A

Intel’s Rocket Lake architecture does bring forward a range of workstation-specific features such as AVX-512 support and support for updated media capabilities. There is no word on the pricing of these chips but they should be available later this year.

News Source: Momomo_US