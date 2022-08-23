Home Business Intel, Brookfield Sign $30 Billion Deal to Finance Chip Factories
Intel, Brookfield Sign $30 Billion Deal to Finance Chip Factories

Intel Corp. has struck an unusual $30 billion funding partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to help finance its factory-expansion ambitions, signaling some big investors are upbeat about the long-term demand for semiconductors.

The agreement with the publicly traded Canadian asset-management firm is the first of what could be a series of such arrangements Intel pursues to underpin Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger’s push to make the company a leading contract chip maker and regain its manufacturing advantage over competitors in Taiwan and South Korea.

