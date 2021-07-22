File photo of APC primaries in Oshodi, Lagos.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has suspended the state Commissioner for Land and Survey, Dr Salihu Alizaga, over alleged insubordination to the party leadership.

Mr Malle Moses, the Chairman of, Caretaker Committee, announced the suspension while inaugurating a 7-man committee to investigate the allegation level against the commissioner by the APC officials in the area.

He said that the suspension of Alizaga was to pave way for thorough investigation into his alleged insubordination to party leadership in his ward.

“As you can see, we have received formal complaint/petition against Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Salihu Alizaga from the APC leadership of Nassarawa Eggon/Alizaga ward, is his ward.

“We have decided to constitute a seven-man committee to investigate the allegation levelled against the commissioner by the party leadership of his ward.

“It is in view of this that we (the leadership of the party) at the local government level decided to suspend the commissioner pending the outcome of the investigation on his alleged insubordination,” he said.

Moses urged the committee to do a thorough job in the interest of the party and for the overall development of the country.

He urged stakeholders of the party in the area to work in unity in order to take the party to greater height.

Earlier, Mr Umar Dahiru, the Secretary, APC, Nassarawa Eggon local government, while reading the formal complaint/petition against the commissioner, alleged that Alizaga has been interfering in the affairs of the party in his ward without the permission of the party.

The petition was read by the secretary through Mr Danjuma Haruna, the Assistant Youth Leader, APC, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area.

The letter read thus: “Sir, it is on record that we severally invited Dr Salihu Ahmed Alizaga, the Hon. Commissioner for Land and Survey, for party meetings at ward level (Nassarawa Eggon/Alizaga ward) and he never attended one of our invitations.

READ ALSO: APC: We must not allow moles to hijack our party — Kalu, Senate Chief Whip

“When we approached him for not coming to the party meeting, he will always say ‘as far I am concerned, I am the leader of the party from ward to the local government level being the Hon. Commissioner representing the good people of Nassarawa Eggon LGA’.

“The last incident that happened which necessitated us to write this complain is within your knowledge.

“On Saturday, the 17th day of July 2021, the critical stakeholders of our great party (APC) at the Local Government level summoned a meeting in Nassarawa Eggon under your leadership to see how to agree on a consensus candidate at the forthcoming local government election.

“The Hon. Commissioner whom he claimed to be party leader in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government with other stakeholders he mentioned in media were also invited to the meeting, but they refused to attend the meeting.

“We, therefore, humbly wish to place on record that the conduct/ actions of the Hon. Commissioner is not only wrong but totally illegal, unconstitutional for our great party and it is therefore unacceptable.”

Responding, Mr Bala Moses, the Secretary of the investigative committee, promised to discharge their assignment without fear or favour.

Moses however urged members of the party to avail the committee with useful information that would enable them do a thorough job.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee members included Alhaji Mohammed Ubangari as Chairman, while Yakubu Musa, Andoka Elijah, Mathew Duniya, Aminu Jibrin, and Chris Yerima would serve as members.

bioreports News Nigeria