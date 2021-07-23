Instagram Testing ‘Limits’ Feature To Fight Online Harassment & Cyber Bullying – India Times

Instagram is testing a new feature dubbed Limits to allow users to lock their accounts, in case they sense they’re being harassed on the platform.



Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram announced this feature referring to the Euro2020 final and how three black players on the English National team were bombarded with harassment after England’s defeat against Italy after the match went to a penalty shootout.



Sharing the feature on Thursday, Mosseri said, “Racism and hate speech have no place on Instagram. It is not only honestly fu***d up to see people treated that way, but it breaks how Instagram works.”

Mosseri stated that with these tools, users can get that additional layer of protection in moments when they feel real risk and pain.

The feature was spotted earlier this month by social media consultant Matt Navarra who had also shared screenshots of how it possibly worked.

Here’s a few more screenshots of Instagram’s ‘Limits’ features pic.twitter.com/ssR7VmpG7m — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 8, 2021

Limits feature would sit right in the privacy controls and would essentially limit comments and messages from a group of followers. The user will have the ability to toggle on or off groups to limit interactions from both — followers and non-followers.

This will also allow you to set a duration for the Limits — it could be a number of days or weeks. According to an Instagram spokesperson in a conversation with TechCrunch, the feature is exactly as in the leaked screenshots, and is designed to help manage ‘intense instances of harassment or abuse.’

Mosseri added, “Maybe you’re in high school and you are going through a breakup or you just switched schools. Or maybe you are a professional footballer and you’re receiving a lot of harassment. Whatever it is, we know that people sometimes are in temporary moments of real risk of pain, and we want to give them tools to protect themselves in those situations.”



The feature is currently being tested in some countries for now, however, they haven’t really revealed when the feature would be made public.