Instagram today updated its Instagram Stories feature with a new translate option that is designed to automatically translate text in a Story.



Instagram Stories are Instagram’s ephemeral content posting option, with each Story vanishing after 24 hours. Automatic translation is able to translate text into more than 90 languages, but there is no audio translation option.

In any Story that has a language that is not the user’s native language, there will be a “See Translation” banner that can be tapped to get a translation.

Instagram has provided translate tools for standard Instagram posts since 2016, and the new feature means translation options are available across most Instagram media types.