Instagram spreads wings with plans to add paying subscribers and focus on video – SiliconANGLE News

Facebook Inc.-owned Instagram said today it’s planning to add a paid subscription model to the platform so fans can see exclusive content from those they follow.

Similar to what Twitter Inc. recently announced in its own “Super Follow” option, Instagram will give creators the option to add “Exclusive Stories” to some of their content. To read those stories, users will have to have become paying members of that account.

#Instagram is working on stories for fan clubs, exclusive stories visible only to fan club members 👀 ℹ️ It is not possible to take screenshots of exclusive stories. pic.twitter.com/GAYvRFVBss — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 21, 2021

Instagram has confirmed that this is happening, although the company didn’t say anything more than that. The move is in line with Facebook’s other recent efforts to give creators a chance to make a buck from the content they post. The most recent development in this realm was the company’s release of “Live Audio Rooms” and its venture into podcasting.

Today Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, posted a video to the platform and also on his Twitter account in which he explained that Instagram is no longer just a photo-sharing platform. He said one of the main focuses right now is on creators and “helping them make a living.”

He also said that right now there is a strong focus on video, saying video content is “driving an immense amount of growth” for social media platforms and it is time Instagram leaned into this more. He added that research showed people go to Instagram to be “entertained,” saying video content is what gets people excited.

It seems a bit late in the game to be saying that, and Mosseri admitted that there is some “serious competition” in TikTok and of course YouTube. Nonetheless, he said the company is working on new video options so users will see some changes in their feeds in the next couple of months. “This isn’t just something we can do overnight,” he said, adding that people can expect to see various iterations on what the company does with video.

Photo: Alexander Shatov/Unsplash