Instagram is no longer a photo-sharing app, says company head – comments – GSMArena.com

5 hours ago Anonymous, 20 hours agoGood idea. Onlyfans is pivoting to wholesome content so Insta people will be in for a surprise.The bar stirred at Fakebook who own Instagram simply have to be maintain and grow their userbase, so it would be only natural for Instagram to lure OnlyFans users to its platform. Welcome to Instagratification.



? Anonymous

14 hours ago AlienKiss, 02 Jul 2021As a photographer and artist I've decided to delete my Instagram account because of 2 mai… moreSame mate. We need a better app where we can share our art. Please let me know if there are any good app where we can share our art with similar people who are in the same profession..



? Anonymous

14 hours ago Started using insta back in 2013, it was still without any ads, wh00res and photos were categorized by recently added, not by followers etc. It was good, fun, "personal" in a way. Facebook ruined WhatsApp and instagram both, completely.



I Issam

16 hours ago AlienKiss, 02 Jul 2021As a photographer and artist I've decided to delete my Instagram account because of 2 mai… moreI really respect what you decide, and if I can see your work In photography I will be glad



? Anonymous

20 hours ago AlienKiss, 02 Jul 2021As a photographer and artist I've decided to delete my Instagram account because of 2 mai… moreGood idea. Onlyfans is pivoting to wholesome content so Insta people will be in for a surprise.



A AlienKiss

22 hours ago Grey Wolf, 02 Jul 2021Apps like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok shows me why I've become anti social.

I … moreYes, insta is a prostitution hub nowadays (male and female) . This is why I've deleted my account and I refuse to submit my art on such a degrading portal.



? Anonymous

22 hours ago Samath N8 808 owner, 02 Jul 2021Granted, it happens sometimes with GSMA.

But this time, Adam Mosseri himself said so exactly,… moreyes, gsma isn't exactly wrong here, but should be more professional next time. sure!



? Anonymous

23 hours ago When you are trying to be something you're not suppose to it often fails, just a warning



498 DjAlonDevil

02 Jul 2021 "it's also clear that those of us who used it as a photo-sharing app should probably look elsewhere"



Wait, does that mean that we'll soon not be able to post pictures on Instagram? Or is it just not going to be the main focus of the app? Because if it's the latter, it makes more sense.



? Anonymous

02 Jul 2021 Finally they'll come out and say that they aren't a photo sharing app but a surveillance app



115171047 CptPower

02 Jul 2021 No matter what they say their primary use remains same.



A AlienKiss

02 Jul 2021 As a photographer and artist I've decided to delete my Instagram account because of 2 main reasons:



– first of all, it was bombarding me with sickening videos with animals being eaten alive and all sorts of animals horribly suffering, even though I have never searched for anything in the app.



– 2nd, it is full of male and female prostitutes! Tinder and Grindr are for that. I have nothing against them, but showing me all those gold diggers was definitely not the reason why I decided to make the account. I felt like showing my art in the red light district in Amsterdam. Very degrading!



.. Remember, I have never searched for anything in the app. This proves how effed up is their algorithm.



I've reported all the profiles and videos that I have found too much for me, but it never stopped, so I decided to delete the account.



Life is so much better without it!



i527 ispitonyourgravy

02 Jul 2021 YUKI93, 02 Jul 2021"Will focus on video and entertainment going forward." I mean, they are the ones … moreRemember when YouTube used to have a video encoding feature that would make vertical videos "bobbly" (for lack of a better word)?



i527 ispitonyourgravy

02 Jul 2021 Anders, 02 Jul 2021Tumblr is 99% nonsenseAs is the case with any social media platform in existence today



S812207 Samath N8 808 owner

02 Jul 2021 ispitonyourgravy, 02 Jul 2021Professional writing isn't quite GSMArena's strongest suitGranted, it happens sometimes with GSMA.



But this time, Adam Mosseri himself said so exactly, word to word, so GSMA isn't exactly wrong here.



O1056153 Olym1mk2

02 Jul 2021 Nah, it's a tiktok video sharing app. They try to call it reels, but every single video is a cropped tiktok video.



