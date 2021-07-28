inspired-by-kaizer-chiefs-&-orlando-pirates,-marumo-gallants-eye-continental-success

The Limpopo Province club are among the South African teams that will participate in the continental competitions next season

Marumo Gallants chairperson Abram Sello has stated they will try to emulate Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates’ achievements when they participate in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

The businessman hopes for a good season in the Premier Soccer League as well as in the continental competition, where he believes his side will be motivated by what their PSL rivals did before.

Gallants appointed French tactician Sebastien Migne in a surprising move to replace Dylan Kerr, who helped them win the Nedbank Cup and retain their top-tier status last season.

Editors’ Picks Boca kids pushed to the limit as Libertadores brawl continues to haunt Argentine giants

First Ramos, now Varane: Real Madrid’s crumbling decay highlighted by defensive departures

Manchester United confirm Varane agreement with defender set for £41m Old Trafford switch

Chelsea in Kounde transfer talks with Sevilla and could offer Zouma in swap deal

On the continental scene last season, Chiefs advanced to the final of the Champions League where they lost to Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly, while Pirates were eliminated by eventual winners Raja Casablanca at the Confederation Cup’s quarter-final stage.

What has been said?

“When you start anything, you have dreams and goals. Our dream is that we finish in the top four, not even the top eight. Secondly, defend our Nedbank Cup and do well in the Caf competition,” Sello said as was quoted by FARPost.

“It will be our first time at Caf level, so say we can get closer to where our fellow brothers Orlando Pirates and Chiefs ended up, maybe last eight that would be very good. Those three goals are very important for us.”

“We had to reemphasize and reinforce, as you know after winning the Nedbank, we have to go to participate at Caf Confederation Cup. So, the requirement there is to have the Caf A coaching license.

“But so far, we are studying him [Migne], he is studying us. Let’s see what he can deliver, lots of promises but let’s see.”

Migne – who has already joined the team in their pre-season training camp – will be assisted by Jean-Francois Losciuto.

When the Migne and his new technical bench were announced, Gallants also confirmed the signing of 27-year-old Muhammad Zaid Patel, who played for Spanish club Loja CD FC, Zimbabwean-born Learnmore Muyambo, who featured for Harare City FC, and Joreon Lombe Lumu from the Netherlands.

Washington Arubi – a Zimbabwean goalkeeper – signed a contract extension with the Limpopo-based outfit.