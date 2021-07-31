Insights on the Cloud Integration Software Global Market to 2026 – Featuring Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Cloud Integration Software Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The cloud integration software market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Companies Mentioned

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Informatica Corporation

SAP SE

Mule Soft Inc.

Dell Boomi

SnapLogic Inc.

Software AG

IBM Corporation

Accenture Inc.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Expected to Have Significant Growth

BFSI sector is expected to have significant growth for the forecast period. Many banking and financial services are using data integration software. For instance, many banking and wealth management firms rely on TIBCO Scribe’s data integration software platforms to provide sales and service teams with a real-time, 360-degree view of its customers and prospects.

Cloud integration technology is used in the core banking service to integrate the various data and applications by using the IT and business model transformation like google wallet, apple wallet, Pay pal & other. By modernizing and transforming the banking system, which creates a new way to maximize profitability and returns.

BFSI industry plays a significant role in financial wellbeing and progress of nations as a whole. Cloud integration is helping the BFSI sector by addressing various concerns such as secure storage, interoperability, confidentiality, and provides many advantages such as cost savings. With the help of cloud integration, the BFSI sector can avoid huge capital expenditure involved in establishing IT infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Have Significant Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. The high growth rate in Asia-Pacific region is due to rising cloud-based applications, increased spending on IT infrastructure, and also growing demand for automation of processes.

Growing BYOD (Bring your own device) trend and rising awareness about iPaaS among enterprises along with an increasing focus towards reducing the ownership cost are the factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region.

There is a growing focus of the companies towards data prevention and data security along with increased government support in various countries in Asia-Pacific responsible for driving the iPaaS market, and it will further continue to do so during the forecast period.

