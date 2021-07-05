Insightec Announces Registration Approval Of Exablate Neuro By Singapore Health Sciences Authority – Yahoo Finance

Positive momentum continues to bring Focused Ultrasound to global patients living with Essential Tremor and Tremor-dominant Parkinson’s Disease

HAIFA, Israel and MIAMI, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Insightec®, a global healthcare company focused on creating the next generation of patient care, announced approval of the Exablate® Neuro platform by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in Singapore.

Insightec_Logo

The Exablate Neuro (Exablate 4000) platform uses Focused Ultrasound to ablate a target deep in the brain. The unilateral treatment is suitable for patients with Essential Tremor (age 22 or older) or Tremor-dominant Parkinson’s Disease (age 30 or older) who have not responded to medications.

“The value of Focused Ultrasound for medical centers treating movement disorders is greatly improved patient care,” said Maurice R. Ferré MD, Insightec CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Our technology enables patients to go from a life dominated by tremor to the potential for a calm, steady hand.”

There are 81 leading medical centers globally that have established Focused Ultrasound programs with Exablate Neuro. Insightec is working with Transmedic Group, a leading distributor of advanced medical technology in Southeast Asia, to advance adoption of the Exablate Neuro in the Singapore market.

“We are excited to bring this transformational technology to medical centers in Singapore,” commented Teo Kee Meng, Transmedic Managing Director. “More importantly, patients will now have the option to choose a treatment that is outpatient and incisionless.”

About Insightec

Insightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company’s Exablate® Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide tremor treatment to patients with Essential Tremor and Tremor-dominant Parkinson’s Disease. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Shanghai and Tokyo.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter or visit www.insightec.com for more information.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, plans, expectations, and future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the following words: “may,” “can,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “promise,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Insightec as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Insightec are qualified by this caution. Insightec does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Insightec’s expectations.

“Exablate,” and “Exablate Neuro,” as well as the “INSIGHTEC” logo, whether standing alone or in connection with the word ” Insightec”, are protected trademarks of Insightec.

Insightec Media Contact

G&S Business Communications for Insightec

Elizabeth Mannheimer

+1 917.595.3034

emannheimer@gscommunications.com

SOURCE Insightec