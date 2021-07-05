Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


  • United Airlines is modernizing its fleet by installing seat-back entertainment screens on all narrow-body Boeing and Airbus planes. 
  • More than 2,800 selections of movies, television shows, games, music, and podcasts will be available. 
  • Larger overhead bins, mood lighting, in-seat power, and in-flight WiFi will also be installed.  
  • See more stories on Insider’s business page.

The Chicago-based airline is spending billions to revitalize its fleet with Boeing and Airbus narrow-body jets, as well as update the interiors of its existing jets with a signature look consistent across all aircraft.

A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


It’s part of the “United Next” program that will guide the airline through the decade, with additional enhancements in the airport and customer service experience.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


I went onboard United’s first Boeing 737 Max with the new interior. Take a look inside.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


United’s new order includes 200 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, including 50 737 Max 8s, 150 737 Max 10s, and 70 Airbus A321neos. This Max 8 had just been flown in from Boeing Field in Washington two days prior.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


Welcoming passengers is the United nameplate. It’s a nice luxurious touch to the aircraft that more and more airlines are adopting.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


First class is comprised of 16 recliner seats arranged in the typical 2-2 configuration.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


Seats in this cabin have 37 inches pitch and 21 inches of width which is pretty standard for United.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


Screens are touch-screen but a tethered remote is included at every seat.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


The in-flight entertainment suite complements in-flight WiFi, which United claims will be “the industry’s fastest available.”

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


Despite the new screens, tray tables will still include device holders for those that prefer to use a mobile device for entertainment.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


Next comes the economy cabin, split between 54 extra-legroom “EconomyPlus” seats and 96 standard economy seats. EconomyPlus seats offer 34 inches of pitch and 17.3 inches of width.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


Economy seats offer 30 inches of pitch and a similar 17.3 inches of width.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


And just like in first class, every seat features seat-back screens.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


More than 2,800 selections of movies, television shows, music, podcasts, and games are available.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


A unique feature of United’s system is that flyers can pair Bluetooth headphones, such as AirPods, to the seat.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


The move better allows United to compete with Delta, which has had seat-back screens on most of its aircraft for years while United moved to get rid of them.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


But seat-back screens are back on United and here to stay. American Airlines will be the only member of the US “big three” international carriers without seat-back screens on narrow-body aircraft.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


All seats will also have in-seat power through 110v AC power outlets under the seat and USB charging ports on the screens.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


Larger overhead bins are another staple of the new interior with United claiming there will be enough room for every passenger to bring at least one bag.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


If that claim holds up in reality, that would mean passengers can stop rushing to get to the gate early and crowd the gate area before boarding.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


More United aircraft will also have mood lighting, which adjusts based on the time of day to create a soothing ambiance.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


Mood lighting gives the aircraft a futuristic feel and can help relax passengers by syncing with circadian rhythms, especially on overnight flights.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


The new interiors will come standard on every new United Boeing 737 Max and Airbus A321neo arrival but existing aircraft will be retrofitted through 2025.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


Around 66% of existing aircraft are expected to be retrofitted by the end of 2023.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 with new interior — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


But not everything inside United’s aircraft will change, however, as the cockpits will remain the same. The Boeing 737 Max cockpits feature updated avionics systems and display screens.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 cockpit — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


Ideally, all of United’s Boeing 737 pilots can fly the 737 Next Generation and 737 Max aircraft interchangeably.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 cockpit — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


But all pilots now receive additional training before they can fly the Max, including simulator and classroom sessions.

Inside a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 cockpit — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


Powering United’s Boeing 737 Max fleet is the CFM International LEAP-1B engine offering great fuel efficiency and enabling longer flights.

The engine of a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


Each engine offers 28,000 pounds of thrust that enable speeds greater than 500 miles per hour.

The engine of a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


Every new aircraft will also come painted in United’s new “Evo Blue” livery that favors blue, especially on the aircraft tail.

The tail of a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


The first Boeing 737 Max 8 flights will operate on July 15 between Newark to Houston, Texas, and Houston-Las Vegas. More cities will be added to the aircraft’s route network as more arrive.

A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


If one thing is certain, it’s that the view from the window seat will never be the same.

A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 — United Airlines New Aircraft Interior

Inside United Airlines’ newest aircraft and interior.

Thomas Pallini/Insider


Get the latest Boeing stock price here.

Loading Something is loading.

More:

Features
Planes
BITranspo
Business Visual Features

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options.