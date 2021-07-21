Inside TikTok’s Algorithm: A WSJ Video Investigation – WSJ – The Wall Street Journal

How does TikTok know what makes its users tick?

To understand TikTok’s algorithm, which powers the world’s fastest-growing social network, The Wall Street Journal created over 100 automated accounts—or bots—that watched hundreds of thousands of videos on the app.

What did we find? The TikTok experience starts the same way for everyone, with a variety of videos, many with millions of views. The app takes note of subtle cues, such as how long you linger on a video, to zero in on what users really want to watch. Over time, the video choices become less mainstream, less vetted by moderators and sometimes more disturbing.

The video at the top of this page details our biggest findings.

Some of the accounts ended up lost in rabbit holes of similar content, including one that just watched videos about depression. Others were served videos that encouraged eating disorders, sexualized minors and discussed suicide.