Inside the September issue starring the original supermodel Cindy Crawford – Tatler

Shirt, jacket, and skirt by Chanel Victor Demarchelier

Saddle up as the ultimate clotheshorse Cindy Crawford takes the reins in our new season fashion special. Shot by Victor Demarchelier on location at a ranch in Malibu, it sees the fashion icon showcasing the latest collections from the likes of Chanel, Dior and Michael Kors, proving why she’s still the supermodel’s supermodel.

Speaking of trends, there’s a new status symbol for the super rich. A billionaire’s bidding war is underway to own the next big thing in the art world – but are they the future, or are they a fad? Tatler investigates in the issue.

Meanwhile, over on TikTok, the signet ring is making a comeback. Find out why the historical power symbol is enjoying a resurgence via the youngest members of the upper crust – and how social media has played a part in its popularisation.

Top by ALBERTA FERRETTI. Skirt and shoes, for hire from WESTERN COSTUME COMPANY. Earrings, necklace and belt by LISA EISNER JEWELRY Victor Demarchelier

Also in fashion, Lara Johnson-Wheeler road tests the latest innovations in shapewear. Having evolved since medieval bodices and Bridget Jones’ infamous ‘granny pants’, body-sculpting garments have come a long way, with Kim Kardashian and her revolutionary Skims label championing shapewear that is elegant – and empowering. But which brands come out on top?

Elsewhere in the issue, Tatler travelled to Parnham House to meet its new owners. The family snapped up the crumbling country pile, hoping to transform it phoenix-like from the ashes of tragedy, after its late owner was accused of arson. Theirs is an ambitious vision, with plans for treehouses, a forest school and an astronomer’s dome to lure in guests, with some of its former owners chipping in to give their two cents.

Coat, top, dress, and earrings by CHANEL Victor Demarchelier

Life’s a rollercoaster for the glamorous Tristram Hunt. On the upside, he’s publishing an engrossing new book on Josiah Wedgwood – but as director of the V&A, he’s facing the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune. He talks to David Jenkins about the pandemic’s effect on the V&A, the Sackler scandal and the future of benefactors.

And finally, with lockdown restrictions eased, parties are back on the agenda – which means one thing, the return of Bystander. From Royal Ascot viewing parties to the Cartier Queen’s Cup, the social scene is swinging once again, and we were there to snap it.

