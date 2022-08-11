Home Uncategorized Inside Singapore’s Maximum-Security Prison
Inside Singapore’s Maximum-Security Prison

by News
From: 101 East

We go behind bars at Singapore’s Changi Prison to meet the most hardened criminals inside maximum-security jail.

The maximum-security cells in Singapore’s Changi Prison are bare and spartan.

They house one inmate each. Prisoners sleep on a straw mat on the concrete floor and must earn the right to keep personal possessions such as family photos.

Cell inspections and strip searches are common, and infractions are met with punishments like strokes of the cane and postponing the prisoner’s release date.

But prison officers say the system facilitates rehabilitation, with Singapore’s reoffending rates among the lowest in the world.

Published On 11 Aug 2022

Published On 11 Aug 2022

