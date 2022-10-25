Inside Rishi Sunak’s family life from wife to children as he becomes new Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak will be the UK’s new Prime Minister following Liz Truss’ recent resignation, it was revealed on Monday.

Rishi, 42, will succeed Liz, 47, just seven weeks after she beat him in the Tory leadership contest. Liz resigned on 20 October after just 45 days in office.

Her resignation meant Rishi and Penny Mordaunt were left to battle it out in the Tory leadership race, but Penny, 49, dropped out just moments before nominations closed meaning Rishi will now take over at No 10.

As we get set to welcome another new PM to Downing Street, here we take a look at Rishi’s life away from politics, including his wife and children…

Rishi is married to Akshata Murty, 42, who he shares two daughters, Anoushka and Krishna, with.

The couple met while they were both studying at Stanford University in America and went on to tie the knot in August 2009.

Akshata is the daughter of Indian billionaire N. R. Narayana Murthy, the founder of the technology company Infosys. She owns a 0.91% stake in the company, which was estimated to be worth £746m in April 2022, making her one of the richest women in the UK.

Akshata founded her own fashion label, Akshata Designs, in 2007 but after a few years it collapsed.

She is the director of a venture capital firm also founded by her father and owns shares in two of Jamie Oliver’s restaurant businesses, Wendy’s in India, Koro Kids and Digme Fitness.

Rishi and Akshata own Kirby Sigston Manor in North Yorkshire as well as a property in Kensington, a flat in London and a penthouse apartment in California.

Alongside spending time with his wife and children, Rishi is a fan of cricket and horse racing and a has a Labrador named Nova.

Before carving out a career in politics, Rishi worked in finance after graduating with a first class degree in politics, philosophy and economics.

He became an MP for Richmond in 2015 and went on to become the Chief Secretary to the Treasury in 2019.

Rishi left the position in 2020 to take on the role of Chancellor of the Exchequer, which he resigned from in July 2022.

