Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK cottage they lease from King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to America back in 2020 after stepping down from Royal duties, and the couple now live in California with their two young children.

However, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, also have a residence in the UK, Frogmore Cottage, which they now lease from the new reigning monarch and Harry’s father, King Charles III, 73.

Frogmore Cottage is part of Home Park in Windsor, and was previously made up of five separate properties but was converted into one five-bedroom home in 2019 for the Sussexes.

The Grade II-listed property is believed to boast five bedrooms, a kitchen and living room as well as a stunning nursery.

After Harry and Meghan moved out of Frogmore, Princess Eugenie, 32, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 36, moved into the home with their baby son August.

Eugenie has shared a handful of photographs of the stunning property on her personal Instagram profile, as she continues to document her life with her husband and son on social media.

Several photos show the incredible park that surrounds Frogmore, where she and Jack can regularly be found enjoying walks together.

Another post unveils the colourful living room with a quirky patterned rug laid out across the floor, and a cream sofa covered with navy blue scatter cushions visible in the background.

A large red patterned lamp, which has been placed on a small side table next to the sofa, lights up the room and a pile of August’s toys can be seen in the corner.

Eugenie’s enormous bookcase could also be seen in the background, which has previously featured in some of her social media snaps.

A second lounge area looks to feature more neutral furnishings, with one photograph showing Jack cuddling August while lying on a cream sofa surrounded by matching cushions.

Frogmore Cottage underwent a huge renovation in 2019, costing the Sovereign Grant a reported £2.4million, which Harry and Meghan then repaid.

The pair have kept the property as their UK base after moving to America, and are believed to have stayed there in September when they visited the UK.

