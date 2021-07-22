Inside Maanayata Dutt’s Birthday Festivities With Shahraan And Iqra. See Pics – NDTV

Maanayata Dutt with kids. (courtesy: maanayata )

Highlights Maanayata posted pictures from the birthday celebrations

The pictures feature her kids Shahraan and Iqra

Sanjay Dutt also posted a greeting for the birthday girl

New Delhi:

Maanayata Dutt shared pictures from her birthday celebrations with her kids Iqra and Shahraan by her side. She shared photos from her birthday festivities at home on her Instagram stories on Thursday. No caption needed. Maanayata Dutt also gave us a glimpse of her birthday cakes (there were 3). In an Instagram post earlier this morning, she shared a picture of herself and she wrote in her caption: “With age comes gratitude and the knowledge that with every passing year we are privileged, and being grateful becomes a daily ritual that enhances our lives in so many positive ways… #celebratinglife.”

See the pictures shared by Maanayata:

Screenshot of Maanayata Dutt’s Instagram story.

Screenshot of Maanayata Dutt’s Instagram story.

Screenshot of Maanayata Dutt’s Instagram story.

Screenshot of Maanayata Dutt’s Instagram story.

This is the post she shared earlier:

On his wife’s birthday, Sanjay Dutt shared a special post for Maanayata and he wrote: “You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you.”

Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata in the year 2008 and the couple are parents to 10-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has daughter Trishala. She stays with her grandparents in the Unites States Of America. Maanayata produced the 2019 film Prassthanam.

In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt was seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The film released on Disney+Hotstar in August last year. He was last seen in Torbaaz. Last year, he also featured in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor’s line-up of films includes KGF: Chapter 2 and Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Shamshera, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.