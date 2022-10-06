Inside Love Island’s Tasha and Andrew’s chic new London home

Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have shared a glimpse of their chic new London apartment, after recently taking the new step in their romance and officially moving in together.

Model and dancer Tasha, 24, and estate agent Andrew, 27, have finally moved into their own home together in East London after leaving the famous villa in the summer.

The couple, who came in fourth place on the ITV2 dating show, had been living in Tasha’s flat together with her friend after the show, as Andrew was based in Dubai before he headed into the villa.

The pair have kept their newfound fanbase on social media updated with their house move, and after settling in they’ve shared a peek inside their stylish two-bedroom pad.

The property boasts a spacious open plan kitchen and living area, complete with white walls and sleek laminate flooring.

The kitchen is fitted with grey tiles and white glossy cupboards, while the living room features a grey fur rug and white furniture.

After moving in, Tasha and Andrew enjoyed a cosy night in together in their lounge, with Andrew showing off the decor as he shared a snap of his girlfriend.

A white TV stand could be seen in the photo, which had been covered with several small candles alongside a vase filled with pink flowers.

A recent hair styling tutorial from Tasha showed that the couple have installed a huge wooden wardrobe in their bedroom to store their stylish outfits.

The 24 year old dancer announced she and Andrew had finally found their dream apartment in September, after weeks of searching.

Tasha made the announcement in a video using British Sign Language in a bid “to highlight the missed moments experienced by the deaf community”.

In the clip, the model signed: “Andrew and I have talked about moving in together for a while. We’ve finally found our dream place! It’s official!

“It’s our perfect first home in East London and I’m so excited about all the memories we’re going to make.”

Tasha added: “We’re also excited to go furniture shopping for a big sofa so we can relax, watch movies and cuddle.”

