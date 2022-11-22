Inside Louise Thompson’s Devon family getaway including cosy cabin with hot tub

Louise Thompson headed off on a cute countryside getaway with her fiancé Ryan Libbey and their one year old son Leo.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 32, and Ryan, also 32, took a break from their busy schedule as they spent a weekend in Devon relaxing in a countryside cabin and spending some quality time with their little one.

Posting a photo of the quirky cabin the family stayed in, Louise wrote: “We love Devon x” as she shared a series of adorable photos of their trip.

The star shared a photo of the family Range Rover car as she explained what happened on their trip to their holiday destination.

The family stayed in a quirky cabin

Louise said her and Ryan did a “funny” crossword on their journey

Louise wrote: “I love this buddhist philosophy: ‘It is better to travel well than to arrive’.

“Try to appreciate the mundane moments. Ryan and I had a hoot laughing hysterically doing a crossword in the car. Don’t know why.

“Just coming out with sh*t answers when in the right mood was soooo funny”.

The couple enjoyed cake in their cosy cabin

Baby Leo seemed to be enjoying his time in Devon

Sharing the interior of their cabin and a delicious looking cake the couple were treated to, Louise captioned another photo: “Arriving home to cake is always a hit”.

Added to that, Louise shared plenty of sweet photos of baby Leo, including one cuddled up to dad on the balcony and one where Louise is wearing him secured to her chest in a baby carrier, along with the caption: “We love you Leo mouse”.

Leo and Louise enjoyed some fun in the garden on their trip

Ryan planted a kiss on baby Leo’s cheek

The couple’s accommodation also included a heated hot tub, with Louise sharing a photo of Ryan enjoying a dip late at night.

Louise, who appeared on Made In Chelsea until 2019, battles PTSD and postnatal anxiety after she nearly died giving birth to Leo back in November 2021.

The star recently shared a never before seen picture of Leo in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) and wrote: “Today might be tricky, but it’s the first of many amazing milestones/birthdays spent together.

The accommodation also included a heated hot tub

“I’m so proud of us and this champ for surviving our first year together. I’ve already shed a few tears thinking about what today would have looked like if I hadn’t made it.”

Louise continued: “Today has been ok. I haven’t allowed my thoughts the chance to linger on ANY memories all day… until this evening when I put Leo down to sleep. I stared at him and then couldn’t help myself.

Leo looked cute as a button sitting in the grass

“So I’ve just had the most extensive look at pictures and videos from our months of ‘living hell’ trying to make sense of everything. It’s actually v interesting to look at some of the videos from in hospital. JUST WOW. There is actually a lot documented.”

For the first time ever, Louise asked her fiancé if they could “look at some stuff together” which they have “NEVER EVER done.”

“Some of the images were too painful to click on. Ryan got a bit too overwhelmed,” she admitted.

