Inside Kanye’s ‘therapy’ ranch where ‘Donda’ came to life post-divorce – New York Post

Two months after Kanye West made his first move in Wyoming and purchased a massive 4,524-acre ranch for $7.7 million in October 2019, he bought another, bigger ranch for $14.5 million.

Located in Greybull, the sprawling property, known as Bighorn Mountain Ranch, spans over 6,700 acres and has been used as a safe haven for the rapper following his divorce from Kim Kardashian in February.

While his first ranch, Monster Lake Ranch in Cody, has been used more to host public events, Sunday mass and concerts, his second ranch is where West, 44, lives and writes his music.

The two ranches are about 50 miles apart.

According to one source, Bighorn Mountain Ranch, which comes with a total of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, is where West has found peace following his split and where he created his 10th studio album, “Donda,” set to be released at some point in the near future.

“This album is all heart from Yeezy,” a source told The Post of the album, which was intended to be released Friday. “I wouldn’t call it the divorce album, but he really dived into it after the divorce. Every day.”

Inside the 7,000-acre Wyoming ranch Kanye West used as an inspiration for his latest album, "Donda," set to be released soon.

“And I’d say the Wyoming mountains… all this infinite space where he could really find some solace, was a kind of therapy for him and helped create what I think is one of his best albums yet,” the source added.

The ranch has been described as “high country heaven with excellent views, wildlife and privacy,” according to the listing.

The Post has reached out to West’s reps for comment.

The Bighorn Mountain Ranch spans over almost 7,000 acres. Realtor

Kanye West found solace at the ranch after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Realtor

A source told The Post, the Bighorn Mountain Ranch has been therapeutic for Kanye West as he worked on his 10th studio album, “Donda.” Realtor

The main cabin boasts high ceilings. Realtor

Probably the coolest part of this ranch is the dinosaur fossils that have been discovered on the land in the past.

The listing states: “Known for the abundance of fossil shells located in the area, nearby exposed formations such as the Cloverly Formation and the Morrison Formation have yielded numerous fossils of dinosaurs and other animals.”

Installed are also two heated helicopter pads for year-round access at the ranch, which is just a short 10-minute flight via helicopter from Greybull.

Property records show renovations have been applied since West purchased the compound as recently as June.

The main house consists of five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The sun rises on the Bighorn Mountain Ranch. Realtor

The improvements at Bald Ridge consist of a five-bedroom, four-bathroom log home with a commercial kitchen, dining room, relaxing living area, wrap-around deck, large wood-burning fireplace and beautiful setting. Realtor

Fields of flowers. Realtor

The ranch has an abundance of wildlife, with an estimated 3,500 elk that travel through yearly, and between 1,500 and 2,000 elk that use the ranch.

Initially built by the Flitner family in 1906 on a homestead known as Cow Camp, the Bighorn Mountain Ranch has grown over the last 100 years, adding surrounding acreage and encompassing over 20 square miles. Farming was crucial to the Flitner family at the time and they owned over 160 acres of land in Wyoming.

The improvements at the ranch also consist of a five-bedroom, four-bathroom log home with a commercial kitchen, dining room, living area, wrap-around deck and a large wood-burning fireplace.

This ranch location, just 80 miles from Sheridan and 80 miles from Cody, gives the property access to the outside world. Realtor

Next door to the lodge is the cookhouse cabin which has an excellent commercial kitchen and a beautiful deck with views, plus sleeping quarters for two. Realtor

Another dining room in another cabin. Realtor

The property also has three cabins that sleep four to six people with full bathrooms and optimal privacy and views.

Next door to the main lodge is the cookhouse cabin which has a commercial kitchen and an expansive deck with ranch views, plus sleeping quarters for two, according to the listing.

Additional features include an outdoor cooking area with a fire pit and grills.

Kanye West gets emotional while performing “Love Unconditionally” at his Apple listening party for his latest album “Donna” on July 22, 2021. Getty Images

Although the album was slated for release at midnight Friday, “Donda” remains unreleased, in an expected Kanye-esque manner.

Rocking a full face mask, a puffy red jacket and red pants, West did show up at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday night to play some of the songs on the album — which is named after his beloved mother Donda West, who passed away in 2007.

Kim Kardashian matches Kanye in red as she supports her ex at his listening event for West’s highly anticipated “Donda” album. BACKGRID

Kanye West and Jay-Z perform onstage at the 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live on Aug. 28, 2011 in Los Angeles. WireImage

Surprise debuts include Jay-Z, who reportedly recorded his verse for the album’s last track at the last second earlier on Thursday.

West received family support from his ex Kim Kardashian, 40 — who brought their kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — as well as her sister Khloé Kardashian, 37.

It is evident West remains heartbroken after the breakup as he got emotional while performing “Love Unconditionally” — crying as he was rapping about “losing my family.”