Home SPORTS Inside Jackson Holliday’s MLB draft journey
SPORTS

Inside Jackson Holliday’s MLB draft journey

by News
0 views
inside-jackson-holliday’s-mlb-draft-journey

Holliday has had a firsthand view of what it takes to be a pro baseball player his whole life.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Fathers and sons: This year’s MLB draft is...

Former Browns, Steelers WR Switzer retires

Been there, done that. Canada’s veteran core can...

Draft tracker: O’s take Holliday No. 1 overall

O’s draft Holliday No. 1; Rocker a surprise...

Jazz sign Italy’s Fontecchio, add Terry as asst.

Draft tracker: Draft order, results and analysis for...

LeBron James put on a show in his...

USMNT’s Turner rejects Arsenal move as ‘gamble’

Jefferson: Adams is best WR, but I will...

Leave a Reply