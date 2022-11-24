Inside I’m A Celeb’s Owen Warner’s stunning Leicester family home

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner is currently vying for the crown in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle and has certainly become a fan favourite known for his charisma, bravery and insatiable hunger.

But the actor, described by his co-star as a “mummy’s boy”, is missing his family, who he is very close with. Very sweetly, his luxury item in camp was a mug that had his grandparents’ faces printed on!

Owen was born and raised in Leicester, where he lived with his mum Polly, dad Tim and two older brothers, Jake and Louie.

However, he now lives in Liverpool after joining the Hollyoaks cast in 2018.

Owen’s brother gives him a haircut at their family home

(Image: Instagram/Owen Warner)

The soap star and his family have given fans a sneak peak inside their home in Leicester on social media over the years.

In June 2020, when barbers and hairdressers were still closed due to coronavirus restrictions, Owen posted a snap of his brother Jake giving him a haircut in the family’s spacious back garden where the red brick and half-timbered house is visible in the background.

The family enjoy dining together

(Image: Instagram/Polly Warner)

Owen is close with his mum Polly

(Image: Instagram / Polly Warner)

Inside, the tiled, light grey kitchen is a room where the family congregates – which is no surprise given Owen’s love for food.

In a photo his mum shared on social media of her sons at home for Christmas, the boys and their parents are gathered round the dining table for a meal. Fairy lights are hung from a light fitting on the wall and Polly’s reflection can be seen in a large decorative mirror fixed on the wall.

In another snap, Polly shows off the impressive fireplace in the living area as she cosies up in front of the open fire with a Pornstar Martini and the family dog.

Owen’s mum Polly relaxing by the fire

(Image: Instagram/Polly Warner)

Owen was unable to see his family during the first coronavirus lockdown which he spent at his home in Liverpool.

To stop his poor mum from missing her youngest son too much, he sent her a stuffed toy with his face on.

Sharing a picture of her cuddling the gift at home on the sofa, Polly said it was a “little bit creepy but I love it”.

Owen sent his mum a teddy with his face on it during the first lockdown

(Image: Instagram/Polly Warner)

As he arrived at Brisbane Airport, Owen confirmed he is single, telling The Mirror: “My mum is the one who is going to be the one missing me. I am single and ready for the jungle.”

READ NEXT:

Click here for today’s top showbiz news

I’m A Celeb: Who is Sue Cleaver’s husband and do they have children?

Helen Flanagan makes memories with kids as she prepares for first Christmas after ‘split’

Neighbours is back! Streaming giant Amazon resurrects hit soap after shock axing

Get exclusive celebrity stories and shoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter

Story Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–