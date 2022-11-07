Inside Geri Horner’s incredibly glam birthday party

November 06, 2022 – 19:58 GMT

Diane Shipley

Geri Horner held a belated birthday party to celebrate her 50th, and reunited with Victoria Beckham and her fellow bandmates

It’s been a while since we saw the Spice Girls together, with Victoria Beckham not taking part in their most recent reunion shows.

However, the fashion designer recently showed up for a fabulous celebration in honour of Geri Horner’s 50th birthday.

MORE: Geri Horner amazes fans with surprise announcement: ‘The news is out’

The star-studded event was postponed following the Queen’s death, as a mark of respect for Her Majesty. But the weekend saw the Spice Girls come together to celebrate.

A photo shared from inside the event posted by Instagram fan account Spice Girls Vault showed a beaming Geri surrounded by her fellow bandmates.

WATCH: Geri Horner lets off steam with unusual activity

Another image showed Mel C, Emma Bunton and Victoria posing together as they rocked figure-hugging little black dresses and looked the picture of elegance.

SEE: Geri Horner looks flawless in white swimsuit as she marks birthday

MORE: Geri Horner and husband Christian make surprise appearance at star-studded event

The birthday girl looked stunning in her signature all-white, this time wearing a long dress with sparkly detail at the collar.

The Spice Girls in their heyday

Her auburn hair hung in loose waves and she kept her makeup natural. In the snap, she posed with one arm around her husband Christian Horner and another around Emma, while Victoria and Mel C also crowded into the frame, as did presenter Rylan Clark.

Mel B sadly wasn’t at the event, but from the beaming smiles on the attendees’ faces, it was clear that the guests – including the guest of honour – were having a good time.

Victoria didn’t perform at any reunion shows

Geri turned 50 on 6 August and celebrated with her family, but she had planned a huge party at her home for mid-September, which she cancelled in the wake of the Queen’s sudden death.

The singer was a huge fan of the late monarch, and took to Instagram to pay tribute.

Alongside a photo of the smiling royal, she wrote: “My thoughts and sympathies go to the Royal Family for the loss of their Mother, Grandmother, Aunt. Thank you to Her Majesty for her resolute never-ending service. She is, and always will be the epitome of dignity and elegance.”

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

–