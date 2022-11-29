Inside Celebrity Juice’s very boozy wrap party as Emily Atack and Maya Jama hit the dancefloor

On Monday night the stars of Celebrity Juice celebrated the last ever episode of the comedy panel show with a very boozy wrap party.

Behind-the-scenes videos from the bash show the stars letting their hair down, as Emily Atack, Maya Jama and Laura Whitmore hit the dancefloor and host Keith Lemon showcased his impressive breakdancing skills.

Emily can even be seen receiving a peck on the cheek off TOWIE star Joey Essex, who was among the numerous guest stars to take part in the show one final time.

Emily, 32, shared a glimpse into the backstage party on her Instagram stories, after filming wrapped on the final episode of the ITV2 show which first aired in 2008.

Emily’s fellow team captain Laura Whitmore, 37, posted several snaps on her Instagram, posing with pal and Love Island host successor Maya and Chris Ramsey. Other celebs spotted at the celebrations include Big Narstie and Will Mellor.

Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton, Maya Jama and Laura Whitmore at the wrap party

(Image: instagram/emilyatack)

Emily Atack’s outfit for the wrap party

Keith Lemon enjoys a drink at the wrap party

(Image: instagram/emilyatack)

Laura also posted a group snap of herself, Emily and Keith alongside the original team captains Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton, who had returned for the final episode.

Leigh Francis – who fronts the show under his alias Keith – tweeted: “After 14 years, 26 series, 300 eps @CelebJuice is concluding later this year with two farewell specials.

“Thank you so so much to everyone who watched, to the team captains, guests, crew and itv2. ‘It was the longest most fun party! I had a wonderful time. Big love x (sic).”

Emily, who has served as one of the team captains on the show for three seasons, wrote her own personal tribute, writing: “Celebrity juice is ending after 14 years. I cannot even begin to thank everybody at @itv for allowing me to sit in that legendary seat as team captain for 3 wonderful series.”

Emily Atack dancing at the wrap party

(Image: instagram/emilyatack)

Host Emily Atack and panellist Maya Jama party together

(Image: instagram/emilyatack)

“Taking over the likes of two icons @hollywilloughby and @fearnecottonwas one of the hugest and most humbling moments of my career.”

“It was quite literally the dream job for me. I’ll treasure every single memory with my two amazing friends @keithlemon and @thewhitmore, and all the incredible guests who took part.”

“Thank you for the laughs and the naughtiness. Best show on tele. Love you all”

Current captains, The Inbetweeners’ star Emily and ex-Love Island host Laura Whitmore, took over after Fearne Cotton quit the show after ten years in 2018 and Holly followed after 12 years on the show in 2020.

Other famous names have stepped in as team captains over the years including Paddy McGuinness, Mel B, Gino D’Acampo and Kelly Brook. Last March Maya Jama also joined as a regular panellist.

Celebrity Juice: The Happy Ending will see Holly and Fearne carry the show out with a bang on Thursday 8 December.

Airing one week after the last ever studio episode will be Celebrity Juice: The Last Hurrah, a 60-minute compilation episode of some of the greatest moments from the last 14 years.

-:

