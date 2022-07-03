Home NEWS Insecurity: State of emergency should be declared in Zamfara – Sani Abubakar
Insecurity: State of emergency should be declared in Zamfara – Sani Abubakar

by News
The federal government has been urged to declare a state of emergency on Zamfara considering the uncontrollable insecurity situation bedevilling the state for over a decade.

The call was made by a businessman, Sani Abubakar in an interview with bioreports in Gusau, the State capital,

Abubakar claimed the insecurity situation has collapsed all the systems including the .imate endeavours of people.

He pointed out the security challenges, warning that the nonchalant attitude of the government towards alleviating the sufferings of the masse was worsening the situation.

“Government cares less about the constant killings of innocent citizens and loss of their properties” he added.

“No pension and gratuity for retired civil servants who have laboured for the government for years, no employments. The people are in abject poverty”

He lamented that there is poor drinking water problem in the state, insisting that inadequate attention was being paid to government-owned hospitals and Public Health Centers.

He also lamented that the huge unnecessary spending by the government testified to poor financial management in the state.

The business tycoon noted that farming activities and other businesses no longer strive due to banditry activities, saying that if security operatives can be killed by the terrorists, what would be the hope of the common masses who have no defence.

“The directive by the state government for every indigene to carry guns for self-defence is to legalize banditry and armed robbery”

“Some people may use their weapons to kill people unjustly because they have been authorized to carry guns for self-defence”

He said that if the state government had any idea of the implications of allowing citizens carry guns for self-defence, it wouldn’t have made such a public announcement.

