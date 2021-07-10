Insecurity: Regulate activities of tricycle operators – NUJ to Lalong, security agencies

The Plateau State Council of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) has called on Governor Simon Lalong and security agencies to regulate the activities of tricycle operators in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis to ensure the safety of residents.

The NUJ also decried the alarming rate of cult activities and drug abuse among youths in most communities, urging security operatives to live up to their responsibility in ensuring they stem the tide.

Reports indicate that tricycles in the areas were being used to perpetrate crimes that have left many seriously injured or deformed and properties of innocent residents stolen.

The Plateau council of the NUJ after its congress asked: “the State Government and security agencies to regulate the activities of tricycle operators to ensure the safety of residents”.

The council also decried the increasing rate of destruction of crops on farmlands in Plateau and lamented that if urgent action is not taken by Government and security agencies, the situation could lead to food shortage.

bioreports recalls that on the 4th July, 2021, some farmlands in Kwi and Jol communities in Riyom Local Government Area of State were allegedly destroyed by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The Congress also noted the alarming rate of “cult activities and drug abuse, especially among youths in most communities in Jos, and called on security agencies to live up to their responsibility in addressing the menace.

“Council called on security agencies to ensure the safety of visitors at the Jos Wild Life Park and neighbouring communities”, stressing that neighbouring communities at the Wildlife Park have been attacked by unknown gunmen on many occasions.

