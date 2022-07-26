insecurity:-peter-obi-reacts-as-fg-orders-closure-of-fct-school

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, has reacted to plans by the Federal Government to shut down one of its colleges, the Federal Government College Kwali, located in Kwali Area Council over security threats.

bioreports had reported that due to emerging security threats from terrorists, the Federal Government also directed the National Examination Council to hasten the conduct of examinations for final-year students.

According to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, the closure became necessary following a security breach on Sheda and Lambata villages, suburbs of Kwali Area Council, which also threatened FGC Kwali.

Reacting, Peter Obi said the proposed closure was not only worrisome, but depressing.

He urged the Buhari-led government to be proactive and do all within its power to arrest the high level of insecurity in the nation.

”As a firm believer in the transformative role of education, I am saddened by how education in Nigeria has continued to be stifled by insecurity, avoidable industrial action of unions and poor funding, all arising from poor governance.

”The affected students of these colleges, when added to the millions of students already languishing at home due to ASUU Strike and the 18.5 million out-of-school children roaming the streets, all add to the painful burden that slows the nation down on its journey to development.

”While I understand this decision by the government as a measure of keeping our students safe, I reiterate that insecurity can be fought permanently by lifting people out of poverty, through support for small businesses and the creation of jobs, adequately employing more training and equipping our security personnel.

”The government, in keeping to its duties of protecting the lives of citizens, must be proactive in its actions. I urge the government to do all within its power to arrest the high level of insecurity in the nation, to enable our students safely return to schools, and for our nation to return to the part of progress,” he tweeted.