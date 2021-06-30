Home NEWS Insecurity: Oyetola launches Hunters Group of Nigeria
Insecurity: Oyetola launches Hunters Group of Nigeria

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has inaugurated the state chapter of Hunters Group of Nigeria (HGN) to further harness the security apparatuses.

The security outfit will complement the efforts of other security agencies in a bid to deliver security in every nook and cranny of the State.

The security outfit, according to the governor was put in place to further harness the security apparatuses by getting the locals who understand the terrain involved in securing and guaranteeing the security of lives and property of the citizens.

Demanding all the security apparatus on integrity and diligence, Oyetola charged them to work with police to secure communities and forests.

“Your loyalty should be to the people. Doing otherwise is against the code of your operation, the interest of the State and the nation,” he said.

He cautioned the Hunters Group to avoid harassing harmless citizens declaring that they must deliver their duty with all sense of responsibility, integrity, honesty and patriotism.

“The members of Osun Hunters Group must justify the rigorous selection that qualifies them as Members of this Association and you must carry with you the Omoluabi ethos as you discharge your responsibilities.

“The people of Osun have implicit confidence in you and they believe that they are safe in the hands of their compatriots. Do all within your powers to justify this confidence,” Oyetola stressed.

Hunters searching for abducted doctor, nurse attacked in Ogun, 2 shot, vehicles, bikes burnt

