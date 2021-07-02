insecurity:-osun-govt-debunks-rumour-of-invasion-in-ofatedo,-assures-residents-of-safety

The Osun State Government has debunked news making the rounds that there would be a breach of security in Ofatedo, Egbedore local government on Friday.

In a public service announcement made available by the Osun State Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the Commissioner, Funke Egbemode maintained that there was no iota of truth in the information as it was mere rumours.

She said the state government had taken necessary measures by immediately deploying a contingent of security agencies to Ofatedo to forestall any breakdown of law and order as well as to allay the fears and anxieties of the residents.

The government noted that the action came about after it viewed with concern the growing state of fear and apprehension among residents of Ofatedo community and its environs over the current state of insecurity there.

While warning rumour mongers to desist from all acts that can lead to any breach of the peace that the state is enjoying, the government said normalcy has since returned to the community and its surrounding towns.

“Consequently, the governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola is appealing to residents of Ofatedo community and its environs to continue to go about their normal businesses without fear, tension and anxiety”, the announcement concluded.

The Nigeria Police, Osun Command has also debunked the rumours that some suspected Fulani herdsmen had invaded Ofatedo community.

The Command in a signed press release by its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode in the company of the Special Adviser on Security to the State Governor, Abiodun Ige personally paid a visit to the spot to ascertain the authenticity of the news being speculated but found out it was false and untrue.

Olokode who called on residents to disregard the news stated that the information being peddled was a false and calculated attempt to create apprehension, fear and a state of insecurity in the state.

He also reiterated his earlier assurance that adequate security coverage had been put in place to forestall any such occurrences.

bioreports recalls that early on Friday, news filtered in and circulated within Osogbo of a planned invasion of Ofatedo, a community located in Egbedore local government by unknown criminals.

The Nigeria Police, Osun Command also assured residents that it has put in place security architecture to tackle such a move by criminals headlong.

Some days ago, residents of Olopa Estate, Ofatedo, Egbedore local government had raised an alarm of a threat letter sent to them by an unknown criminal gang demanding the sum of N20 million from the community to avert an invasion by them.