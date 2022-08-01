insecurity:-oluwo-asks-buhari-to-recruit-5m-police-officers

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has tasked President Muhammed Buhari to recruit 5M police men to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity.

Oba Akanbi expressed concern over the deteriorating state of the country’s security as he called on President Muhammed Buhari who is the Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces to make Nigeria a policing state by recruiting 5m youth to strengthen the country’s security.

Oluwo equally enjoined the government to develop a digitalized data base and means of identification for Nigeria’s residents to enhance effective policing. He said such will encourage the security to question anyone on Nigeira’s soil without means of identification.

Oluwo admonished government to implement policies that will give more credence to the security architecture of Nigeria . He advised such move should not be limited to recruitment of more personnel but also better funding.

This was revealed in a statement by Oluwo press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, on Sunday.

The statement reads, “The security architecture of Nigeria can be strengthened through employment of more personnel and better funding. As the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammed Buhari should consider recruiting about 5 million able men into the Nigerian Police and equally increase the monthly salary of security operatives.

“Nigeria with not less than 250 million population is having the police strength of less than 300,000. To have a robust security output, President Muhammed Buhari should make Nigeria a policing state by recruiting 5 million personnel.

“In addition to that, the government must also improve our data base and provide electronic gadgets that will assist the police to have access to individual information irrespective of the location. Operation carry your identification card must be enforced. With this, criminals and bandits will find it difficult to move around us.

“I enjoin the government to map out the strategy to implement the admonition in the best interest of Nigeria and her people”, he stated.