insecurity:-nigerian-army-conducts-mechanised-training-for-cadet-officers

In order to overcome security challenges in the country, the Nigerian Army has trained 106 cadet officers of the 69 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on mechanised operations in Bauchi State.

Speaking on Thursday evening during the closing ceremony of the training exercise at Victor Kure Armoured Range, Maj.Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, said that the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) was to tackle the insecurity challenges facing the country.

According to him, the week-long training which was tagged ‘Exercise Battle Crime’, was to expose them to various mechanised operations in tackling security challenges.

“This exercise here today is the final phase of mechanised operations which is phase four of the Cadets exercise.

“The objective of the exercise is to expose the Cadets to mechanised operations in order to prepare them for dealing with the current security threats,” he said.

bioreports gathered that the cadets would be graduating from the academy in October, 2022, adding that there were seven female officers amongst them.

The commandant also stated that the exercise was a joint operation and a collaboration between the Armoured Corps, the Corps of Artillery as well as the Special Operations Command of the Nigerian Air Force.

He also revealed that before the training, cadets were at the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, Makurdi, where they participated in an assault river crossing operations across River Benue and proceeded to the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Jos, Plateau State, where they went through the adventure phase of their training.

Yusuf, however, commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for his resolve in making the training possible.

“All these couldn’t have been possible without the overwhelming support from the Chief of Army Staff. All the tanks, the Artillery guns that took part in this operation were courtesy of the CAOS.

“We appreciate Army Headquarters for this outstanding support and I also want to appreciate the Chief of Air Staff that has authorized the Air Force to provide close air support during this phase of the operation,” Yusuf said.

Also speaking, the Commandant, Armoured Corps, Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Idris, said that this is the first time that the NDA cadets would be coming to Bauchi state to have this kind of training exercise.