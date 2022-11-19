Home POLITICS Insecurity: NASS seeks improved funding for army
POLITICS

Insecurity: NASS seeks improved funding for army

by News
File Photo: Nigerian Army

File Photo: Nigerian Army

The National Assembly has assured Nigerians of its commitment to seek for funding for the Nigerian Army in order to deal with its major challenges.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Army, Abdulrazak Namdas, who was represented by a member of the committee, Ibrahim Rabah, said this during an oversight function of the committee to the 8 Division of Nigerian Army in Sokoto.

He promised that the committee was committed to providing more funds for the Nigerian Army.

According to him, the army, together with other security agencies, had done well in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the country.

Rabah, who was conducted round  by the General Officer Commanding the division, Major General Uwem Bassey, to inspect the various executed projects said the security challenges bedevilling the country had subsided.

The army committee chairman expressed satisfaction with the achievements recorded by the Division in project execution.

In his speech, General Bassey said no fewer than 46 completed and ongoing projects were initiated by the Army Division.

