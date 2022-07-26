insecurity:-igp-orders-additional-deployment-of-assets-to-strategic-areas-in-fct

The Inspector General Police, Alkali Baba Usman, has ordered an additional deployment of assets to strategic areas of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The development comes in the wake of recent reports of abductions and attacks in the outskirts and within the nation’s capital.

On Friday, gunmen reportedly attacked some officials of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade.

The attack, which took place late night around the Bwari Area Council of Abuja, left three soldiers wounded and eight personnel killed.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Education ordered the immediate closure of the Federal Government College, Kwali, in the FCT over security threats.

In a signal signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday, he revealed that the Force Intelligence Bureau has been charged with robust intelligence gathering and information sharing amongst other agencies saying police is not leaving any stone unturned.

Adejobi urged all residents of the FCT to synergise and be on the same page with the police and other security agencies to forestall any ugly incidents.

The signal read; “FCT SECURITY: We are not leaving any stone unturned to fortify the Federal Capital Territory and its environs. The IGP has ordered for additional deployment of assets to Strategic areas of the FCT while the Force Intelligence Bureau has been charged on robust Intelligence gathering and information sharing amongst other agencies. All residents of the FCT are urged to synergise and be on the same page with the Police and other security agencies in making sure that we forestall any ugly incidents in and around the FCT.”