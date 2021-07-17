insecurity:-igbo,-yoruba-leaders-meet-nigeria’s-uk-envoy-in-london

Amb. Sarafa Isola, the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, met with eminent Yoruba leaders and Ohanaeze Ndigbo in London on Friday to dialogue on current security matters in Nigeria.

The minutes of the meetings, which took place at the Nigerian High Commission office, were made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos.

According to the minutes, the dialogue centered on the efforts of the Federal Government to tackle internal security in Nigeria, which has been plagued by insecurity in recent years.

The Igbo and Yoruba leaders at the meeting reiterated their beliefs in the unity of Nigeria and the need to preserve it as a corporate entity.

The Yoruba leaders spoke on the need for Nigerian unity, adding that the Yoruba people would continue to remain in Nigeria.

They demanded that power should evolve to the different components of the federation through restructuring and federalism.

They, however, reiterated the need for true federalism as canvassed by Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a position the sage held until his death.

On their part, the Igbo leaders also called for the enthronement of equity, justice and fairness in Nigeria, where the Igbo would be accorded their rightful position in the Nigeria project.

The Ohanaeze team was led by Dr Nnanna Igwe, the President of the group in the UK.

The Yoruba leaders were led to the meeting by the Chairman of Nigerian Elders in the UK, Chief Adebayo Oladimeji.

Both Ohaneze and Yoruba leaders also stressed the need for dialogue and continuous engagement on matters of concern to all Nigerians, particularly those in the United Kingdom.