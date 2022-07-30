insecurity:-gunmen-attack-community,-abduct-two-in-ogbomoso

Suspected gunnmen have reportedly attacked a community near the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso kidnapped two persons during the attack.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the community which is located in the Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State on Thursday night and whisked away their victims, a hotelier, and his worker.

Some LAUTECH workers as well as students are said to be living in the community which is located off the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway.

A resident of the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity told our correspondent that the hotelier, his worker, and one other person were kidnapped by the gunmen he claimed are Fulani hoodlums.

The source said the community head, Chief John Adepoju, immediately sent messages to residents to remain vigilant and stay indoors after the incident.