insecurity:-fcta-demolishes-illegal-structures-in-gwarinpa

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday announced the demolition of illegal structures, markets and shanties built on the rail corridor in Gwarinpa.

Mr Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister after clean up exercise at Gwarinpa, on Friday in Abuja said the joint task force team not only cleared the shanties but also burnt to ashes to prevent a comeback of the illegal structures and market.

He said the residents had complained of persons hiding in these shanties to rob neighborhoods.

Attah explained that the exercise was being coordinated by a joint Task Force team which comprises Nigerian Army,FCTA officers, Police Force, FRSC and others.

Attah said this is part of the plans by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello to rid the capital of all criminal hideouts.

Attah revealed that the NDLEA made some arrests during the exercise of people carrying illicit drugs.