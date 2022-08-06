Home NEWS Insecurity: Community gives school seven days to clear forest used as criminal hideout
Following the increasing spate of crime in the forest behind the Babalola Memorial Grammar School, Ilesa in recent times, Imo community has directed the management of the school to clear the vast expanse of land within seven days or forfeit it to the community.

The Onimo of Imo, Ilesa, Oba Olaniyi Agunbiade stated this while addressing community members, including representatives of the school on Thursday.

The Onimo who gave the school a seven-day ultimatum warned that failure to clear the open forest behind the school before Thursday, the community would be left with no option but to bulldoze the trees and confiscate the land.

Oba Agunbiade also expressed displeasure over the susceptibility of his people to the nefariousness of men of the underworld harboured by the forest.

He recounted many instances where women have been raped in the den of criminals using the forest as a hideout

The chairman of the school’s PTA who represented the school, craved the indulgence of the community to extend the ultimatum by a week

Responding, the community youth leader, Oluseun Oluseye and members of the landlords and tenants association insisted that a week’s ultimatum was enough given the recurring kidnapping and robbery incidences in the area.

