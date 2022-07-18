insecurity:-bandits-kill-2,-injure-1-in-plateau-community

Bandits on Sunday night ambushed soldiers who were on patrol in Kampani in Wase LGA of Plateau State, killing two civilians.

According to a resident of the community who gave his name as Salisu Dahiru, the two civilians were killed and one other injured by stray bullets during the incident.

Also, Media Officer of the multi-security taskforce responsible for the maintenance of peace in the state code named Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major Ishaku Takwa, who also confirmed the incident, said, “It was an ambush attack.”

According to him, “The criminals came out from the forest and opened fire sporadically on a moving vehicle.

“Two were killed and one sustained injury in his hand. Troops are trailing them as information from the community is vital to clear the criminals.”

However, Salisu, who gave the names of the deceased as Alh. Bap’pale Yawale and Abdul Danladi kongurmi, narrated that the assailants arrived at the community around 8pm and started shooting sporadically.

He maintained that, “There was serious exchange of fire between the bandits and the soldiers, but the soldiers successfully repelled the criminals.”

DAILYPOST recalls that bandits had killed 7 military personnel and a vigilante some few weeks ago in Bashar chiefdom of Wase LGA.

Bandits also recently clashed with vigilante groups in some communities of the council, where nine of the bandits were killed and three vigilante members lost their lives.

The criminals had some weeks ago ordered some residents to vacate their communities or be attacked.