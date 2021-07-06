Insecurity: Ask the Chinese for help – Lawmaker tells FG

A member of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Barde, has asked the federal government to ask the Peoples Republic of China for assistance in fighting insecurity.

The lawmaker stated that the federal government is overwhelmed, adding that the government should solicit help, unless the government is hiding something.

He made this known on Tuesday while briefing journalists in the wake of the latest mass abduction in the state.

140 students were reportedly abducted at a school in Kaduna State on Monday.

The lawmaker said with the economic interests the Chinese have in Nigeria, the government should approach them for help.

“The military is overwhelmed; the federal government is overwhelmed. My greatest call is that even the greatest nations seek assistance. Even America, depending on what they want, they seek assistance. Why can’t we in this country call a spade a spade? Say it, we are overwhelmed, let nations that are willing come to help us. Is it because we are hiding something? Yes, if we are not hiding something, why can’t we call on developed nations that are willing to join hands—China does a lot of businesses in Nigeria. Is it the only economic interest alone? Why not for military interest, why not for protection of properties and safety of Nigerians? Are they interested in only building rails? Which is a profit venture, when are they giving back to the nation? What are they giving to the Nation? So for me, except if we are hiding something, we don’t want developed nations.”

He also alleged that there is mole in the military, stressing that the police have failed the people of his constituency.