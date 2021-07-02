insecurity:-amotekun-raids-black-spots,-arrests-400-suspects-in-ondo

No fewer than 400 suspects have been arrested in Ondo State by operatives of the state Security Network, known as the Amotekun Corps.

The arrest of the suspects was part of the move to rid the state of criminals as well as curb the rate of crimes in the state.

According to the corps, the arrest of the suspects was aided through the ongoing ‘Operation Clean Up’ in various parts of the state.

Disclosing this in Akure, the state capital, the Commander of the security outfit, Adetunji Adeleye, emphasized that the raid started from the central senatorial district before it was moved to the northern axis of the state.

Adeleye added that with the black spots within the senatorial districts of the state identified and combed, the operation would be concentrated more in the northern senatorial district due to the prevalence of insecurity in the axis.

While stressing that a 24-hour patrol had been intinitiated, the Amotekun boss said that local hunters and vigilantes were engaged particularly when combing the forests.

“Substantially, we were also able to drive out the bad guys in recent times. You will find out that most of the kidnap cases you get nowadays are on the border,” he said.

“We are getting ready for a massive onslaught against criminals, particularly in Ajowa-Ifira axis in the four local governments in Akoko such that once we finish our clearance operation, there will be no criminal activities like before.”

The Corps Commander also noted that the recent directive of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that all chairmen of the 18 council areas should set up vigilante systems had been yielding the desired results in terms of effective security in the axis.