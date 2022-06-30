Home NEWS Insecurity: Amotekun moves to enforce installation of CCTV in Ondo
Insecurity: Amotekun moves to enforce installation of CCTV in Ondo

A deadline of August 1, 2022 has been set by the Ondo State Security Network Agency, often known as “Amotekun Corps,” for some public institutions to install Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) in their facilities.

The ultimatum was issued, according to the corps, as part of its determination to crack down on acts of terrorism and other criminal activities in the state.

The state commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye gave this indication in a press statement issued in Akure, Ondo State capital one Wednesday.

Adeleye insisted that the purpose of installing the CCTV cameras was to aid security forces in tracking criminals who have been terrorizing the state for a while.

He said that by providing real-time videos of criminal activity, the action was in keeping with international best practices in intelligence operations.

Over the weekend, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu signed an executive order requiring the installation of CCTV in all public and private organizations.

“Penalties for non-compliance, failure of any of the concerned operators/owners to comply with this directive will attract sanctions.

“The premises shall be closed down indefinitely and the owners shall be prosecuted.”

