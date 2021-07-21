Inked: A Tale Of Love To Bring An Artistic Puzzle Experience To Switch – Nintendo Life

We’ve seen a number of Indie games strive to distinguish themselves with unique visual approaches – with so much competition, a creative style can go a long way. Perhaps Inked: A Tale of Love is another to add to the list of eye-catching releases – it’s heading to Switch later this year thanks to developer Somnium Games and publisher Pixmain.

It’s a title that has previously been well received on Steam, and has also had a version on mobile simple called Inked. It takes place in a paper world comprised of ballpoint pen artwork, and the story sees your Nameless Hero cross paths with the Artist as you seek a loved one.

Inked: A Tale of Love is an epic tale of love and hope. This heart-warming and enchanting story is set to an original soundtrack that perfectly scores this touching romance. Everything falls apart when a sudden change to their world shifts the story, taking the Nameless Hero on a quest in a vast landscape filled with puzzles to find his lost love. Each puzzle takes him closer to her, unraveling a journey that entwines the Artist and the Nameless Hero. Together they embark on an adventure that will forever change them both.

The game has 10 worlds to clear, and one feature of the puzzle solving will see you “use your magical paintbrush to draw geometrical shapes”.

It looks intriguing; the publisher states a release date will be confirmed soon. Are you interested in this one?