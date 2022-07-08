SPORTS Injured Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon semifinal by News July 8, 2022 July 8, 2022 2 views Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Friday’s Wimbledon semifinal against Nick Kyrgios with a torn abdominal muscle. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post Raiders hire NFL’s 1st Black woman team prez next post USWNT beats Jamaica, nears ’23 World Cup spot You may also like Lewis Hamilton ‘incredibly disappointed’ after qualifying crash July 8, 2022 USWNT beats Jamaica, nears ’23 World Cup spot July 8, 2022 Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia July 8, 2022 Mets’ Bassitt: MLB should ‘stop testing’ for COVID July 8, 2022 Letter: Snyder offered to testify before House July 8, 2022 Chicago deals DeBrincat to Sens for three picks July 8, 2022 Ex-Alabama RB Robinson’s title rings pawned July 8, 2022 Britain’s Norrie walks his own path at Wimbledon... July 7, 2022 Transfer Talk: AC Milan eye Ziyech as Chelsea... July 7, 2022 Galaxy falling behind league’s elite as stars move... July 7, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply