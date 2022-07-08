Home SPORTS Injured Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon semifinal
SPORTS

Injured Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon semifinal

by News
2 views
injured-nadal-pulls-out-of-wimbledon-semifinal

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Friday’s Wimbledon semifinal against Nick Kyrgios with a torn abdominal muscle.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Lewis Hamilton ‘incredibly disappointed’ after qualifying crash

USWNT beats Jamaica, nears ’23 World Cup spot

Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia

Mets’ Bassitt: MLB should ‘stop testing’ for COVID

Letter: Snyder offered to testify before House

Chicago deals DeBrincat to Sens for three picks

Ex-Alabama RB Robinson’s title rings pawned

Britain’s Norrie walks his own path at Wimbledon...

Transfer Talk: AC Milan eye Ziyech as Chelsea...

Galaxy falling behind league’s elite as stars move...

Leave a Reply