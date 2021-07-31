Home WORLD NEWS Injured Djokovic leaves Tokyo Olympics empty-handed
Injured Djokovic leaves Tokyo Olympics empty-handed

World number one tennis player lost the singles bronze play-off to Busta before withdrawing from mixed doubles.

World number one Novak Djokovic will leave Tokyo Olympics empty-handed after losing the singles bronze-medal play-off to Pablo Carreno Busta on Saturday before withdrawing from his mixed doubles bronze match due to injury.

World number 11 Busta wasted a match point in the second-set tiebreak but the Spaniard never looked back after taking a quick 3-0 lead in the third for a 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 victory in two hours 47 minutes when Djokovic hit a forehand into the net on a sixth match point.

Djokovic then scratched the mixed doubles he was to contest with fellow Serbian Nina Stojanovic, with organisers stating a left shoulder injury.

The medal went to women’s world number one Ash Barty and John Peers of Australia by walkover.

Djokovic, 34, who is yet to get an Olympic gold, his best being a bronze in 2008, promised to try again in three years.

“I do have a regret for not winning a medal for my country,” he said. “Opportunities missed both in doubles and singles. I didn’t deliver yesterday and today, the level of tennis dropped, also due to exhaustion, mentally and physically.

“But, I don’t regret coming to the Olympics at all. I know that I will bounce back. I will try to keep going for Paris Olympic Games. I will fight for my country to win medals and I’m sorry that I disappointed a lot of sports fans in my country but that’s sport.”

His bid for a golden slam was ended in Friday’s singles semi-final loss against German Alexander Zverev but he can still achieve a rare calendar year grand slam if he wins the US Open, starting on August 30.

The women’s doubles bronze went to Brazilians Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani who saved four match points in the third set to beat Russians Veronica Kudermatova and Elena Vesnina 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.

