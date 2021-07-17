Popular Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie has announced her engagement to a fan turned lover.

Okojie, via her verified Instagram page on Saturday, shared pictures and a video of herself and her sweetheart, Abasi, as he popped the question.

She narrated how they both started talking after she put up a rant on her Insta stories about not being able to get her favourite chocolates in Lagos. Abasi, who was in London at the time, sent her an email expressing his interest in sending her some of the chocolates.

“One week later, I got a whole bag filled with maltesers. I was so happy, I posted it on my Insta stories saying I had the best fans. But you were not just a fan and boy did you let me know!” She enthused.

In what she thought would be a “cute cheeky date with boo”, the actress, brimming with emotions, said “yes” to her heartthrob’s proposal.

The Namaste Wahala actress also confessed she did not hear a word her fiance said while making the proposal.

“I was busy crying,” she wrote.

Tagging it the “best night”, Okojie praised her man for fulfilling her heart desires by giving her the “perfect proposal”.

“I don’t know how you knew, it was like you went into my mind and heart and knew exactly how I would want it,” she added.