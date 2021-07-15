Home News Africa Information blackout: Why I suspended NBC, NPC bill – Sponsor Odebunmi – bioreports Nigeria
News Africa

Information blackout: Why I suspended NBC, NPC bill – Sponsor Odebunmi – bioreports Nigeria

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
information-blackout:-why-i-suspended-nbc,-npc-bill-–-sponsor-odebunmi-–-bioreports-nigeria

Segun Odebunmi, Sponsor of the Nigeria Press Council (NPC) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Amendment Bill, has suspended the bill.

Odebunmi who is also the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Information National Orientation Ethics and Values, said he has agreed to suspend the bill to allow for proper consultations.

The suspension comes days after most Nigerian newspapers kicked against the bill on the front pages of dailies.

The headlines posited that the NPC and NBC (Media) Act amendment bills being considered by the National Assembly were geared against press freedom and citizens’ right to information.

Speaking to Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, he denied claims that the bill was targeted at gagging the media.

He rather maintained that it is aimed at removing identified hindrances to optimum performance.

“We have been on this process for a while and right now, we have suspended it for more consultation to happen on it.

”They demanded a lot of time and I said ‘no problem, we have given you; even if you spend three, four to five weeks’. So far, more consultations from critical stakeholders, and many people have been submitting their memoranda to the national assembly even within the industry.

“My intention is not to gag the press, and unless all the practitioners can say all is well with the industry, to the best of my knowledge I know all is not well. And I know the national assembly has the power to look into the existing act.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Army fingers ESN, deploys troops as gunmen kill...

IPOB raises the alarm over Nnamdi Kanu’s deteriorating...

House of Representatives Demand Suspension Of Navy Recruitment...

Atiku remained VP after dumping Obasanjo – Keyamo...

Kwara: NSCDC averts bloodbath over death of Fulani...

Gunmen Abduct Kogi Monarch, Demand N30m Ransom –...

What Bishop Kukah told US Congress about Buhari...

COVID-19 Third Wave: UNILAG Asks Students To Vacate...

Electoral Act Amendment: Senate Committee Presents Report On...

President Buhari Swears In Five New Permanent Secretaries...

Leave a Reply